Orogun indigenes endorse Ogboru for Delta governorship

Ogboru

Indigenes of Orogun community, Ughelli North local government area of Delta state, have thrown their weight behind the governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Great Ogboru in the Saturday, March 11 election.

The Orogun indigenes, who made this pronouncement in Sapele in a meeting convened by Orogun community leaders in Sapele, said the decision to identify with Ogboru became necessary after x-raying all the assistance he has given to their son to climb through him to the position he occupies presently at the National Assembly.

The conveners of the meeting, Olorogun Clarkson Esenorhor and Mrs Judith Afureh while addressing their people said the decision to vote Ogboru even at this late hour when election is few days to Saturday is to show appreciation him for allowing their son climb through him as two time member of the national assembly.

Esenorhor who said one good turn deserves another, reiterated that Ogboru had made a lot of people politically, including their son, who was dealt with by the ruling party PDP and rescued by Ogboru, hence they have decided to support him, as according to them.

He said the “issue of who governs the state come May 29, 2023 is about the choice of each electorate, pointing out that this election is not about tribe, religion or sentiment but voting competence and capacity, and considering what Ogboru has done for our son, they have put aside Saturday, March 11 to vote for him as the next governor of Delta State.

Also speaking, Mrs Beauty Afureh, who said she remembered vividly how Ogboru took the ambition of their son upon himself to ensure the two terms he went to the National Assembly were successful, but what did he get in return, backstabbing somebody whose shoulder he climbed and become notable personality in the entire country, is unthinkable.

Afureh who lamented over the attitude of their son to his principal who made him who he is today, shows how some people could easily forgot who gave them shelter when it was raining, adding that this is the only time they can show gratitude to Ogboru by voting him come this Saturday.

She appealed to all indigenes of Orogun community, home and abroad to support and vote Ogboru as the next governor of Delta State for all the supports he has given to our son, saying that if their son has forgotten so soon, they have not.