Oro Festival: Sanwo-Olu cautions traditionalists to respect citizens’ rights

Lagos Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu hs cautioned traditionalists in the state to respect the rights of citizens as they carry out their customary rites ahead of governorship polls holding in the state.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, after a recent announcement by traditional rulers to begin the customary rites (Oro festival) which begins in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The statement read, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians of peaceful elections tomorrow. There is no need for fear.

“Following the recent announcement of some customary rites by traditional rulers, the government wishes to assure all residents of the security of lives and property in the state.

“Residents are advised to go about their civic duties as the state government has called on all security personnel to guarantee the peace and safety of lives and property before, during, and after elections.

“Whilst the state government reiterates the freedom of religion, it also cautions traditional institutions holding these customary rites to ensure the activities do not infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens, who are not of this faith, especially during the elections.

“Anybody planning to foment trouble will have the law to contend with. Our state is peaceful and it will remain so.”