Orji Kalu to Tinubu: Consider forming govt of national unity like Yar’Adua

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has advised the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider forming a government of national unity.

Kalu who took to his Facebook page on Friday to canvass the idea said that it will accommodate all interests and calm frayed nerves.

He recalled that late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua achieved lofty objectives by running a government of national unity.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State also urged Nigerians who are not satisfied with the outcome of the 2023 general elections to chanel their grievances to court and the national assembly for redress, pleading with them not to disrupt the democratic practice in Nigeria.

He said: “There is no perfect election in the world and those hitting the polity with flimsy excuses should be careful about how they go about it. The country is built with a system and all grievances should be channeled to appropriate quarters like National Assembly and Judiciary.

“Our democracy has come to stay and we should put more interest in things that would strengthen our democracy rather than disintegrate it. Countries like United States and India fought several years to keep and sustain their democracies and we should endeavor to imitate their style. Nigerians should understand that it is unlawful and unconstitutional to discuss interim government or call for the military to take over power. It is important we guard our utterances no matter how aggrieved we may be about certain issues.

“I also advise that the President-elect , Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu should consider forming a government of national unity. Late President Umaru Musa Yardua formed a national unity by accommodating other opposition parties and it worked. It would also be great to consider the Civil Society Organizations when forming the government as they have continued to play a vital role in the unity and progress of the nation”.