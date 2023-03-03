Opposition parties fume at CAN over endorsement of Taraba PDP Guber candidate

… We are also Christians, Stop Being Political – APC, SDP, LP Candidates

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Governorship candidates of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Social Democratic Party, SDP, and the Labour Party, LP, have expressed disappointment over the resolve of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, to endorse the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Addressing a joint press conference in Jalingo, the state capital, the trio of former deputy senate minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha of the APC, Danladi Baido of SDP, and ex Minister of Labour and Productivity, Joel Ikenya of the LP, told CAN to stop being political and face the Lords work.

They noted that CAN with its conduct is showing disparity and division among the Christian community in the state and has taken sides with the PDP.

They advised CAN to leave politics for politicians as it is against their calling.

According to Emmanuel Bwacha of the APC, “a fortnight ago I received a text from CAN that they want to pray with us. I honoured the invitation but my two other counterparts were represented.

“The CAN chairman who doubles as the Chairman of Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, an employee of the state government kick started the discussion and said he wanted a situation where we could have an understanding.

“We all agreed that it was good and he gave a story in the Bible to buttress his point. I thought it was going on well not until one of them while there sent me a text that earlier in the day they had sat and endorsed the PDP candidate for the election.

“When I saw the text was from one of them, I stood up to ask him if CAN had endorsed anyone for the elections.

“He started talking politics and he landed very roughly. I thereafter counselled him that he should not divide the church and the Christians in Taraba state.

“The understanding I have with my counterparts here is that we are not candidates of a particular religion. This is because the people we are aspiring to govern have different religious leanings.

“We thought it worthwhile to come together and clarify our position that we are not candidates of any religion. We are candidates for Tarabans to choose among us the person they feel can intervene in the decay that we have gone through.”

Joel Ikenya of the LP and Danladi Baido of SDP, both acknowledged that they also got the same text.

They thereafter assured that they are not governorship candidate for any religious group, stressing that any of them who emerges governor after the poll would be governor for all.