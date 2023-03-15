OPC has secured South-west from aggressors – Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

By Dickson Omobola

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, Wednesday, said the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, has secured the South-West region from internal and external aggressors.

He pointed out that the OPC has been in the vanguard of reclaiming the glory of the Yoruba race in the last 29 years, adding that the organisation has also survived turbulent times and challenges from forces within or outside the South-West region during this period.

Adams made this known in Lagos during the organisation’s 2023 thanksgiving service.

His words: “In the last 29 years, OPC has truly survived various challenges. We have been at the forefront of the war to reclaim the lost glory of our race. We have remained the most formidable organisation in Yoruba land. We have secured the South-West region from internal and external aggressors.

“OPC has fought many wars. The war we are fighting now is the spiritual war. And that is where God has been the pillar of support for our organisation.”

On his part, Sheikh Saliu, said: “Allah has been of great blessing to the organisation for surviving the most trying period in the life of the group. I urge all members of the organisation to keep faith with the leadership of the organisation.”

Also speaking, Pastor Ayobami Ojo of the Apostolic Garden Cherubim and Seraphim church, added that there is need for the Yoruba socio-cultural to remain consistent in seeking the face of God in all its programmes.

“It is worthy of the organisation to praise God. God appreciates praise in the life of his creatures. The OPC has passed through the thick and thin and now become a formidable force in the South-West,” he said.

Those present at the thanksgiving ceremony include Osi Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun; Parakoyi Aare ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, Prof. Raheem Kolawole; Atoloye Aare ona kakanfo of Yorubaland and General Secretary of the OPC, Chief Babajide Tanimowo; Asoju Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Yinka Oguntimehin; Akinrogun Aare Ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Kazeem Hamzat; Barejiro Aare Ona kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Dauda Asikolaiye; and Akinluwa Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Olawale Mann.