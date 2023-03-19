Ooni visits Brazil, meets President Da Silva

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has landed in Sao Paulo, Brazil on a State visit to the country.

In a statement issued by the monarch’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare on Sunday, the Ooni is billed to meet with President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to discuss the relationship between Brazil and Africa.

The statement added that the monarch’s”Back to Home”, initiative will be the centre of discussion, which is aimed at reconnecting persons of African origin to their roots and bringing socio-economic benefits to Nigeria and entire Africa.

“This is not the Ooni’s first visit to Brazil but the new twist is that the Federal Government in Brazil has acknowledged the Arole Oduduwa’s good works and that is why the President, His Excellency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be leading top government officials to receive our father.

“The Arole Oduduwa’s last visit to Brasil and several delegations to the country’s State functions and other sociocultural activities have yielded so many positive results including the approval of the prestigious Yoruba language as an official language in Brasil.

“It is common knowledge that Brazil is home to over 80 million persons of African origin who left Africa, particularly Yoruba land back home in Nigeria many years ago through slavery and other means. They left with our culture and tradition which is what dignifies them in a country of many cultures like Brazil.

“Over the years, the Ooni has been consistent about the “Back to Home” initiative with a view to opening the Nigerian market, particularly tourism to the world through the North American country”, the statement reads in part.