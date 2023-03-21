Ooni visits Brazil, declares Quilombo Yoruba territory

By Juliet Ebirim

In a bid to bridge the gap between the Yoruba race and the rest of the world through cultural integration and globalization, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II) has officially declared Quilombo in Brazil a Yoruba territory. The certificate was presented at a ceremony which took place in Quingoma community, in the Metropolitan Region of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, on Sunday, 19th of March 2023.

The Ooni and his entourage from Nigeria arrived Bahia, to an array of traditional musical performances like the Atabaques and Berimbaus. In his address, the monarch noted that the rich and robust history of the Brazilians and Yorubas dates back in time and that this move will further strengthen the Yoruba heritage and foster cultural integration.

“I am passionate about preserving the Yoruba culture and its deep-rooted values. This event will lay precedence for the global acceptance of the Yoruba language and culture. Their Babalawos are well grounded in the teachings of Ifa and can render the Odu-Ifa and its panegyrics like our Ifa priest do in Nigeria. They hold our gods like Sango, Ogun, Yemoja, and Obatala in high esteem. The have designated days to celebrate these gods with colorful displays infused with various aesthetics. They also speak Yoruba which is one thing I love about them. It’s very essential to harmonize them and also show solidarity that we are part of them and they are part of us. This will foster good bilateral trade between Brazil and Nigeria and it will also put the Yoruba culture at an advantage.” he reiterated.



The Quilombola were recognized for receiving the Yoruba people, who were enslaved and forcefully removed from their base in Nigeria during the slave trade era in Africa.

The history of the Quilombo dates back to the 17th century. Currently, over 580 families live in the area covering approximately 1,200 hectares. Quingoma has been recognized as a Quilombola territory by the Palmares Foundation since 2013.