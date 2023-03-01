Ooni sues for peace over presidential election results

By Biodun Busari

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has appealed to the Nigerian political elite and populace to embrace peace over the conduct and collation of the presidential elections on Saturday.

There have been agitations by Nigerian people over the non-use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, to upload results of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, called for the cancellation of the whole process, but APC reacted that the election is a democratic process that cannot be aborted.

Reacting to the allegations and counter-allegation, the Osun monarch called for calm on Tuesday in an emergency press release issued at the Ile Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife by Otunba Moses Olafare, Director, Media and Public Affairs.

The Ooni, who is the Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, NCTRN, said the confusion developing from the presidential election of Saturday was “unnecessary, distracting and totally unacceptable. The nation does not need it at the moment.”

“All over the world, elections are known to be disputed. And the tension must be addressed in a way in line with law of the land and in accordance with the best global practices.”

“All politicians involved and their respective political parties without exception (need) not to do anything capable of heating up the polity as this dangerously amounts to torching up a simmering fire of Nigerian cohesion,” the statement said.

The traditional ruler urged Nigerians to remain patient and understanding of the fact that the country is far bigger than all entities and personalities.

“Nigeria and indeed some Nigerians are yet to recover from the hurts that emanated from the mismanagement of the #ENDSARS protest. That is why we must be watchful of our conduct and speeches.

“Nigerians have suffered enough and any form of uproar will add to the already harsh condition of living for Nigerians especially the poor and vulnerable amongst us. I equally urge our youths to resist all pressure to be utilized by unpatriotic elements as thugs,” the Ooni added.