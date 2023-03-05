Ooni of Ife’s Hopes Alive Initiative For Africa Partners with real estate giant, Palton Morgan Holdings

The Ooni of Ife’s royalty represented by his wife, Her Regal Majesty Queen Temitope Morenike Enitan-Ogunwusi, has taken the philanthropic works of the Monarch to the next level with collaboration with the private sector in Nigeria to expand his service to humanity through Hopes Alive Initiative for Africa.

Only recently, the Queen, Her Regal Majesty, whose one of her primary royal commitments is to serve and care for humanity, visited the corporate headquarters of Palton Morgan Holdings, a leading real estate group in Nigeria in Lagos, to show the company how it could join hands with the Ooni of Ife to propagate his God-given philanthropic activities through the Hopes Alive Initiative for Africa to celebrate Nigerian children in grand style.

The event, which marked the end of the Year 2022 yuletide season, had no fewer than 50 children handed full Year Academic Scholarships courtesy of the Palton Morgan Holdings.

Palton Morgan Holdings is a group of companies that offers diverse real estate solutions from its portfolios to various clientele in Nigeria and across the globe.

Mr. Adeyinka Adesope, the Group’s CEO, in his remarks during a royal courtesy visit of Her Regal Majesty Queen Temitope Morenike Enitan-Ogunwusi to their office in Lagos said: “Long before she became Her Regal Majesty, she trusted us enough to buy into our property. Now, we continue to strive to be the preferred real estate brand in Africa and beyond, taking cognizance of our God-inspired values which had in the past strategically revamped the real estate business model in Africa.”

Adeyinka noted further that “we have attained a clear and distinct market leadership position through creating world-class master planned communities, offering unrivaled lifestyles. We shall continue to support the Hopes Alive Initiative for Africa projects in all ramifications to meet her set goals.”

Indeed, Her Regal Majesty Queen Temitope Morenike Enitan-Ogunwusi attested to the fact that she had always looked forward to returning home to her ‘architectural masterpiece’ within one of Palton Morgan Holdings delivered estates, irrespective of where she could be in the world.

HRM Queen Temitope acknowledges her diligent and distinct friend; CEO Rheytrak Eno Essien, the first licensed female CEO in the vehicle tracking industry for accompanying her to the courtesy visit.

Her Regal Majesty re-affirmed her commitment to ensuring that the hopes of the poor masses across the black race are never dashed. This she promised and shall be delivered carefully through the Hopes Alive Initiative for Africa following the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).