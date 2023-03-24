Ooni meets Brazilian President, solidify Afro-Brazilian ties

As part of his unending efforts towards harnessing and promoting the Yoruba culture beyond the shores of Africa, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi is currently on a 5-day working visit to Brazil in continuation of his global tour for African People’s Peace and Progress Agenda.

While in the country, he unveiled some initiatives for the reunification of the over 100 million Afro-Brazilians via his program tagged “Back To Home”, visiting states of Sao Paulo, Rio De Janeiro, Salvador Bahia and Brasilia.



The President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva and the Brazilian National Parliament further reiterated their continuous commitment to the Yoruba Culture, as well as their recognition of the National Orisa Day backed by the Brazilian constitutional law.



The Parliament’s Deputy Speaker, Hon. Deputado Vicentinho Requerente, who led other lawmakers to receive the monarch at the parliament, described the Ooni as a caring father whom the Afro-Brazilian community holds in very high esteem. The lawmaker who expressed his excitement in Portuguese, said, “Your presence here today has added to the dignity of people of African origin in Brazil and this day will remain historic for life.”



Ooni Ogunwusi in his speech, called for the unity of African descendants across the world, urging the Brazilian parliament to support President Lula with proper legislation.



“I am elated that this is becoming a reality, a day where National Orisa Day will be publicly recognized by the Brazilian parliament. We cannot afford to be divided again. We are one, irrespective of colour and race. What we need now is to unite for the growth of all persons regardless of religious and cultural differences. We are one people and the earlier we recognize the strength in our unity the better for us all. I am sitting on an ancient throne of over hundreds of centuries, a sacred throne of the Kingdom where most of you all migrated from.”



“Beyond here in Brazil, I am delighted to inform you that you all have a home in my Kingdom and there are free lands for you to come, build and reside across Africa. I vow never to forget you, you are a major part of us in my Kingdom of Ile-Ife and we hope to receive you home soon as possible.” he added.



After the parliamentary session, Ooni was received at the Nigeria House in Brasil by the Nigerian Ambassador to the country, Amb. Ahmad Muhammed Makarfi alongside 25 African Diplomats.



The monarch also privately engaged President Lula Da Silva on the need to strengthen cultural and trade ties between Brazil and Africa. At the private meeting held in Brasilia, Brazil’s capital, Ooni proclaimed President Lula and his wife Rosangela Lula Da Silva as Omo Oduduwa. He also called for direct access to Brazil from Nigeria, which will further promote trade, commerce and cultural exchange between the two countries. President Lula da Silva thanked the Ooni for his love and passion towards reunification of not just the Afro-Brazilians, but also Africans worldwide.



President Lula also reiterated his government’s commitment to strengthening the ties between Brazil and Africa, which is the home continent of his people.



“My wife is here, She calls you “My father” Your love for us and for our country is indeed well appreciated and I assure you of my continued love for Africa. I have visited 44 African countries and opened 19 embassies. My wife and I are extremely fulfilled as your presence here today assures us that this Isese Day has come to stay” he enthused.