Onyejeocha congratulates Tallen over UN Women Distinction Award





By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





The Deputy Chief Whip of House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has congratulated the Minister of Women Affair, Pauline Tallen (OFR), over conferment with the Woman of Distinction Award by the United Nations Global Women Foundation.

Onyejeocha in a statement, described the Plateau born Minister as champion for what is good and just and a giant for women empowerment, and pointed out that the recognition and Award by UN did not come to her and those who have followed her antecedents as a surprise based on her invaluable contributions to the emancipation of women.

Pauline was on Tuesday 14 March, 2023, honoured by the United Nations Global Women Foundation in recognition of her lifelong commitment to building a strong global reach of service throughout the world.

The Award was presented at the She Rise’s Forum on Empowering Women Economic Sustainability through Entrepreneurship and Leadership programme holding on the wings of the 67 Session of UN Commission on the Status of Women in New York from 6th to 17th March, 2023.

The statement reads in part, “The award is not just deserving it is also coming in such a time when women are challenged to lead social and economic changes- a trajectory of transformation that has gained a foothold in recent years, where investing in women is increasingly becoming a driver for social and economic development.

“The right award coming at the right time and to the right person. Graciously, the award is coming at a time of fervent need to recognise women who have championed good cause, to serve as spring for further push. And Mrs Tallen is perfect for this Award. It’s well deserved.”

According to the ranking federal lawmaker who represents Isiukwuato-Umunneochi Federal Constituency, “Hands are already on the plough. A lot of grounds have been covered, mileage has been achieved, and there is need to sustain the momentum. The best way to do that is to give proper recognition to those who have done well. This will certainly inspire her and others to explore.

“Like the time-tested saying goes, to whom much is given, much is expected. This Award is an energizer to do more for women empowerment.”

She emphatically stated that, “Dame Pauline Tallen’s excellent track records of service have continued to be a huge source of pride for younger and older women and an inspiration to many across the world.

“Her political life has demystify the hitherto held prejudice against women in politics. Too many women have found their voices through Dame Tallen as an inspiration.”

Meanwhile, She (Onyejeocha) prayed for more years of fruitful service to God and humanity.