Onwordi Salutes Oborevwori, Anwuzia on election victory

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. James Onwordi Popularly known as Ibori Ubulu has congratulated the PDP Governorship candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and Hon Chief Isaac Anwuzia on their victory as Governor elect and house of Assembly member elect .

Onwordi in a congratulatory message said Oborevwori as Governor of Delta State and Anwuzia as House of Assembly member will collaborate in bringing more development to the people.

He expressed optimism about Oborevwori and Anwuzia promises to the people noting that the track records of Oborevwori and Anwuzia are indication that Delta State will be an enviable state.

“I write to felicitate with the Delta State Governor elect Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and the House of Assembly Member elect Representing Aniocha South Isaac Anwuzia.

“The victory of Oborevwori and Anwuzia are well deserved considering their track records .

“I have no doubt in their capacity of fulfilling their promises to our people.

“This is why we all must come together irrespective of our differences to achieve a better Delta State where our people will be proud of.” he said