Onwe congratulates Otu, Ayade, Abang

HIGH Chief Henry Onwe, the Director General of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Organisation, Yala Local Government Area has congratulated the Cross River State Governor-elect Senator Prince Bassey Otu on his landslide victory at the gubernatorial election of Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Chief Onwe who addressed reporters on Monday in Calabar said the victory of Prince Bassey Otu is well deserved and speaks volume of his pedigree which has propelled him to gain state-wide acceptability.

He said the result which goes down in the annals of history as the first a governorship candidate would sweep the polls including the polling unit of his major opponent in the race is indicative of the outstanding acceptability of Prince Bassey Otu by people of the state.

“The election has silenced every modicum of opposition and and is clearly indicative of the fact that Prince Bassey Edet Otu is a man of the people who is loved across board and across ethnic biases which is rare in Cross River State.”

He said Prince Otu has made the APC proud by the singular act of his landslide victory and very soon every atom of contrary voice or congregation of nay sayers would join him in building a better Cross River.

“I have strong feelings that all those on the other side would join him to work towards building a better Cross River and enhancing a more glorious welfare for our people and this I believe is the way to go for our state”

Chief Onwe also felicitated with the Director General of the APC Campaign Organisation in the state, Ambassador Sonny Abang for his tireless efforts in creating the right atmosphere where large crowds of people identified with the party which gave it the benchmark for victory beginning from the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The APC has shown class and clear abilities in bonding our people together and providing a direction which our people should go and in years ahead, posterity will be fair in placing Sonny Abang and his team on the platform of gold and among great minds that have contributed to the growth of Cross River.”

On Senator Professor Ben Ayade’s invaluable contribution which paved way for the overwhelming victory, Chief Onwe said Ayade remains a political icon and an excellent administrative juggernaut who has taken Cross River State several nautch higher in the political spectrum and history will celebrate his rare feats and achievements.

“Any Cross River who is not proud of the legacies Ayade has built is only momentarily being critical of his personality and efforts based on wrong yardsticks and notion and very soon such notions will be clear and the right assessment will come to play.”

He said Ayade has provided rare leadership in the state and for many years to come, dividends of his administrative capacity will continue to accrue to the state from those genuine efforts.

“The industries, human capital development, politics with ethics, agricultural and commerce oriented ideas are pedestals on which posterity would see the genuine efforts our Digital Governor has injected not only in governance but in private sector initiatives,” he concluded.

He applauded High Chief Higgins Peters for mobilising massive support for the party in the northern part of the state which culminated in the overwhelming victory stating that such role will be recorded in history as noble and exemplary.

“His fatherly role and noble ideas are the masterstroke which gave the party the energy and leeway to go forge ahead and such exemplary efforts are worthy of celebration and commendation.”

Chief Onwe also lauded the State Chairman of APC, Alphonsus Ogar for injecting workable ideas into the growth of APC in Cross River adding that but for his commitment to the development of the party, it wouldn’t have recorded the successes it has in barely a year plus.

“His political evangelism and open door approach in the leadership of the party have engendered love, togetherness, unity and singularity of purpose among the members and leaders of the APC leading to the harvest of successes in the state and very soon the opposition would have to learn from him or be silenced for good in the state.”