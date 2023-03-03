Onuesoke advises INEC not to repeat lapses of presidential election on March 11

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has advised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to repeat lapses that occurred in the concluded Presidential and NASS elections across the country.

It would be recall that in the Presidential and National Assembly election many lapses ranging from non or late transmission of votes from polling units to INEC server, INEC staff arriving at polling units without sensitive voting materials, late voting in some polling units and subsequent irreversible errors and omissions during the voting, sorting, and counting processes.

Addressing the media in Warri, Delta State after reviewing activities of the Presidential and NASS elections, Onuesoke said in order for INEC to regain the confidence Nigeria has it, the Commission should critically examine the challenges experienced during the Presidential and NASS elections and make an immediate amend so that a repeat of same at the state level elections are avoided.

According to the PDP chieftain, “Observers deployed across the country on Presidential and NASS Election Day, reported that the elections had so many hitches ranging from late arrival of INEC staff and election materials in many polling units, INEC staff arriving at some polling units with sensitive materials without security personnel and most disappointing is the failure of INEC server to transmit votes from polling units to INEC server.”

He pointed out that the introduction of BVAS and iREV is to ensure that it will be one-man-one-vote and that the figures of votes cast per polling unit will be transmitted immediately to the INEC portal untampered as reflected in the new electoral act 2022, adding the reverse seemed to the case in the concluded presidential election.

He noted that uploading results from the polling units direct to INEC server is one of the most credible methods to minimise successful change, manipulation or swapping of results at LG and State collation centres, adding that the direct upload to INEC server will also serve as a check on the accuracy of the LG and State centres’ report.

“Unfortunately, after counting the votes at the last election, the majority of INEC staff at the polling units could not upload the results to the INEC server using the BVAS machine, citing various technical reasons,” he noted.

Onuesoke, however, cautioned INEC not to repeat lapses during the March 11 governorship and State Assembly elections so as to regain the confident Nigerians had on it after conducting Osun Governorship election.