Onne Customs handover offensive drugs to NAFDAC

Compt. Bimam leading his management team while showcasing seized items

…Record 16.3% Annual Revenue Target 1Qtr

By Eguono Odjegba

The Port Harcourt Area 11 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, otherwise known as Onne Command has in keeping with the new management’s pledge to upscale its revenue collection activities recorded 16.3percent of the current fiscal year revenue projection, with the collection of Fifty-Four Billion, Nine hundred and Ninety-Two Million, One hundred and Twenty-Three thousand, Six hundred and Eighty-Seven naira, Fifteen kobo, ₦54,992,123,687.15.

With the Command’s annual revenue target at 336 billion naira for the year 2023, the above figure translates to 16.3 percent of the overall target, in addition to also outperforming revenue collection for the corresponding period of 2022, with a surplus of One billion, One hundred and Thirty-Two Million, Nine hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand, Five hundred and Fifty-Six naira, Eighty-Two Kobo, ₦1,132,925,556.82.

Similarly, out of a total of twenty-seven, 27, containers intercepted and seized by it, the Command yesterday handed over Two (2) containers laden with 1,165 cartons of Analgin injection, i.e 286 cartons of Analgin injection I.M.V; 2/5g/5ml to the Rivers State Command of the National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration Control, NAFDAC.

Briefing the press yesterday on the command’s activities between January and March 2023, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Bimam said efforts will be sustained to ensure that the command’s mandate regarding revenue collection, suppression of smuggling, trade facilitation and implementation of other government fiscal policies are diligently and purposefully pursued. He notes that continuous and purposeful stakeholder engagements will remain a critical component of its operations.

He said, “In revenue generation, the Command was given a target of 336 billion naira as revenue target for the year 2023. As of today, the Command has generated a total revenue of Fifty-Four Billion, Nine hundred and Ninety-Two Million, One hundred and Twenty-Three thousand, Six hundred and Eighty-Seven naira, Fifteen kobo, ₦54,992,123,687.15, which translate to 16.3 percent of the target. When compared to the same period last year the Command had an increase in revenue of One billion, One hundred and Thirty-Two Million, Nine hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand, Five hundred and Fifty-Six naira, Eighty-Two Kobo, ₦1,132,925,556.82.

“This figure realized is in spite of not having vessels berth in Onne Port for some time due to the election atmosphere, we look forward to continuous rise in revenue generation in the coming months as we expect vessels to berth on our coastline within the next few weeks.”

In anti-smuggling activities, Comptroller Bimam said, “Since I assumed office, it has been a harvest of seizures justifying our committed resolve to facilitating only legitimate trade in line with the provision of extant laws. This is made visible with the display of a total number of 27 containers which comprises, 26 seized Containers and One detained container for violations or contraventions of various customs laws and breach of procedures as provided under the revised import prohibition guidelines.”

He listed the seized items to include 24 containers laden with refined vegetable oil comprising a total of 24,860 by 25 and 10 litres kegs with duty paid value of ₦833,172,538.42; 2) containers laden with 1,165 cartons of Analgin injection and Fireworks with other items. i.e 286 cartons of Analgin injection I.M.V, 2/5g/5ml; 210 cartons of Banga; 273 cartons of W.Tail; 216 cartons of coloured flowers; and 180 cartons of Pops.

The Onne Customs boss explained that the above items were seized either based on false declaration and contravention of Schedule 3 Article 4 of CET or based on absence of End User Certificates, EUC. Others seized items currently on detention and awaiting the EUC is a 20ft container of machete.

Bimam said the total duty paid value for the two (2) containers is ₦94,652,168.39, which put together, has a combined DPV of ₦94,652,168.39.

While handing over the seized questionable consignment of drug to NAFDAC officials, he said, “We shall continue to build on this robust relationship with other sister agencies to rid the society off criminal elements that are working against the interest of the country. We cannot but underscore the necessity and imperativeness of synergy, collaboration and intelligence sharing, as the above seizures were made purely with intelligence gathered and 100% physical examination.

“Nevertheless, I want to state here that investigation is still ongoing through our legal/intelligent unit to arrest the culprits and bring them to book as soon as possible. It is worthy of note that importation of certain controlled items like Fireworks and machete requires End-User Certificate which is under the purview of the Office of the National Security Adviser, such importations without the Certificate are to be seized and forfeited to the Nigerian Government.”

Explaining that the Federal Government banned the importation of refined vegetable oil in order to promote local production by our local industries and create employment for Nigerians and to boost foreign exchange through export of such products, the CAC added:

“The seized containers would be filed for condemnation at the Federal High Court Port Harcourt and shall subsequently be forfeited to the Federal Government.”

Speaking on trade facilitation and new strategies put in place to enhance its operations Bimam said, “The Command shall continue to blaze the trail in trade facilitation and revenue generation activities through the deployment of intelligence gathering, collaboration and synergy with other critical stakeholders for the actualization of our statutory mandate. These deliberate and concerted efforts will guide us in contributing our quota towards realizing remarkable results in line with Vision and Mission of the Comptroller General of Customs and His Management Team.

“For complaint traders of legitimate trade we assure you of trade facilitation while we would in accordance with the provision of the law deal with importers and agents who manifest a recalcitrant attitude to obeying the law.

“ I want to bring to your notice that, in line with the global best practice and the Controller General of Customs resolve in trade facilitation, the Command reconstituted the dispute resolution team headed by the DC Revenue in order to facilitate trade and give a fair hearing to stakeholders and importers with a genuine or legitimate complaint about their consignments.

“Additionally, in order to bring stakeholders involved or engaged in importation and exportation up to speed with the best International practice and knowledge required for such operation, our compliant stakeholders who believe the Command should have a conducive training and meeting center initiated as part of their cooperate social responsibility to assist in the construction of a conference room that will serve a dual purpose. I am glad to inform you that work on the Conference/ training center is almost completed, and within the next few weeks we shall be commissioning the center.”

Earlier, he said, “As a foundation to successful discharge of our mandates and responsibilities of Revenue collection, Suppression of Smuggling, Trade facilitation and implementation of other Government fiscal policies, I started by receiving briefings on the workings of the Command from my predecessor, my Officers and Stakeholders.

“I embarked on courtesy visits to various sister agencies to seek for their cooperation in terms of collaboration, synergy and information sharing. The Command in its various visits and meetings was emphatic, that it would only welcome complaint traders who are willing to operate in accordance with import and export guidelines. The evidence of these visits and meetings will be made known shortly.”