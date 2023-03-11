Only dead political parties’ll endorse Folarin as gov’ship candidate — PDP

.

By Adeola Badru

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has said that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Teslim Folarin, in the coming March 18 election, has officially turned himself into a political clown publicising that he got endorsed by dead and non-existing political parties.

The ruling PDP added that such a story sponsored in a section of the online media by Folarin was not only laughable but a self-mockery of what his political fortunes have been reduced to, stressing that no serious politician would allow such into the public space.

The party recalled that Folarin had celebrated being endorsed in the media as circulated in a section of online media on Friday evening, that eleven deregistered political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have endorsed him ahead of the coming governorship election in the state.

A press statement by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in Oyo state, Akeem Olatunji on behalf of the ruling party on Saturday afternoon, described Folarin’s act of celebrating getting endorsed by dead and non exciting political parties already deregistered by INEC as a macabre dance of shame peculiar to a drawing and overtly desperate politician whose political career would soon be deregistered from the political space after March 18.

While mocking Folarin for what was called a mere act of shenanigans, Olatunji said the hard reality is already downing on the APC governorship candidate ahead of the March 18 election leaving him to contend with the overwhelming pressure that has already set in on him.

The PDP spokesperson in the state reminded Folarin that only God gives power to whoever He wants and that his show of unbridled desperation is becoming evidently heightened by each passing day urging him to take it easy because Makinde’s reelection is ordained by God and fully backed by the people of Oyo state.

While urging Folarin to focus on his legislative duties, Olatunji advised the senator to try his luck again in 2027 when Makinde would be completing his second term of office, stressing that there was no vacancy at the Agodi Government House until then.

The statement said: “It was such a very laughable thing to read in a section of the online media that the govenorship candidate of the APC in Oyo state ahead of next Saturday’s election was getting endorsed by dead and non exciting political parties.”

“Indeed, we know and understand the traumatic impact of contesting against a more popular, performing and generally accepted candidate as Governor Seyi Makinde because the emotional and psychological pressure that usually comes with such is better imagined more so, when your chances of winning are very slim.”

“Nothing in this instance best describes Folarin than being a political clown now performing comedy to keep his supporter’s hope alive when deep down his mind he is battling a traumatic psychological and emotional pressure.”

“However, we urge Folarin not to drain himself with his overtly desperate approach to this election because it is only God who gives power to whoever He wants and since He has entrusted Makinde with this responsibility, Folarin should try his luck again in 2027 when governor Makinde would be completing his second term of office because there is absolutely no vacancy at the Agodi Government House till then,” Olatunji said.