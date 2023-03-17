Only 2 suspended NASS elections will hold along state polls – INEC

Festus Okoye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says only two National Assembly (NASS) elections earlier suspended by the commission will hold along with the Saturday governorship and state assembly elections.

The commission explained this in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Friday.

Okoye advised members of the public to disregard any report alluding to conduct of supplementary elections arising from Feb. 25 presidential election and NASS elections, alongside the March 18 state polls.

He asserted that the rescheduled National Assembly elections would only hold in Edo and Enugu states

“The attention of the INEC has been drawn to a news report that conveyed the impression that the commission intends to conduct supplementary elections arising from the Presidential and National Assembly elections together with the governorship and state assembly elections that will take place on Saturday, March 18. This is not correct.

“The Commission has not scheduled the conduct of supplementary elections arising from the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

‘For clarity, the supplementary elections will take place on a date to be announced by the commission immediately after the governorship and state assembly elections,” the statement read in part.

Okoye, however, said that should not be confused with the two NASS elections earlier suspended by the commission and rescheduled to hold along with the governorship and state assembly elections.

“First is the Enugu East Senatorial District election which was countermanded to allow the Labour Party conduct a fresh primary election to replace its deceased candidate in line with the provision of Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The second is the Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency of Edo State following issues with the ballot paper for the election.

“These are not supplementary but main elections that could not be held earlier,” he stated.

Okoye, therefore, advised the public to disregard any report alluding to the conduct of supplementary elections alongside the Saturday state elections. (NAN)