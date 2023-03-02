ONE YEAR ON: Reasons Putin may justify tactical nuclear weapons in war of attrition 

“We will stand with Ukraine until this war is won; no matter what it takes.”

US President Joe Biden, February 20, 2023 in surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.

“The West started this war… Russia will fight until we are victorious.”

President Vladimar Putin, February 21, 2023 in Moscow.

By Dr Dele Sobowale

THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY

OF THE WAR

“They may ring their bells now; before long, they will be wringing their hands.”

Sir Robert Walpole, 1676-1745.

Walpole left this statement carved in stone in the House of Commons, as Britons celebrated the break out of war with Spain on October 19, 1739. The British people had been led to believe that it would be an easy walk-over. It took a lot longer than expected; and the casualties exceeded everybody’s imagination. Even those who quoted Horace, 65-8BC, “It is sweet and honourable to die for your country”, loudly at first, eventually tasted the bitter aspects of war and longed for peace. Despair set in finally. War weariness became pervasive; everybody on both sides fervently hoped for peace. Despite the apparent determination of the leaders in the Ukraine War, the war would come to an end one day; the people are tired.

However, judging from the utterances of Biden, Putting and Zelensky, two days before the first anniversary of the conflict, escalation and more destruction will precede any attempt to reach an amicable settlement. In Russia and Ukraine, the war is being presented to the people as a struggle for their existence. US President Biden, in his address to the Polish parliament and people, has presented it as a global crusade for freedom. Americans always present every conflict, in which the US is involved, as a struggle for freedom – even when some of their staunchest allies are dictators. Words are sometimes the most powerful weapons leaders can deploy for war. Most of them are aware that, as Britain’s Benjamin Disraeli, 1804-1881, said: “A nation will not count the sacrifices it makes, if it supposes that it is engaged in a struggle for its fame, its influence and its existence.”

The three leaders, as well as their allies worldwide, are making peace elusive at the moment. Yet, nobody can look at pictures of the devastation in Ukraine, whole towns turned to rubble, without wondering how long can the people hold on; or for that matter if they should continue the war. Russia, although not under bombardment, is also gradually being crippled economically.

It all officially started on February 24, 2022. After weeks of threats by Russia to invade and the failure of several Heads of State – Presidents and Prime Ministers – as well as the Pope, begging Russia not to invade Ukraine, the tanks, armoured personnel carriers and transport, a convoy 35 mile long convoy, parked on Ukraine’s border, started moving across the border for what most people around the world thought would be a short conflict. Certainly, Putin thought that by Easter last year, he would have entered triumphantly the capital Kyiv to announce regime change and to execute loyal Ukrainian civilian and military leaders who could be arrested. Few people expected anything different. The last thing on Putin’s mind was the possibility that Russian soldiers, as well as mercenaries, would still be dying in Ukraine today.

Like Napoleon and Hitler, before him, who invaded his own country – Russia – he ignored two warnings by sages. Miguel de Cervantes, 1547-1616, said: “There is nothing so subject to the inconsistency of fortune as war.” And Karl von Clausewitz, 1780-1831, warned that “War is a province of chance.” After the initial successes, which seemed to prove Putin right, misfortune brought a halt to the advance on the capital, Kyiv. The attempt to capture Kyiv failed woefully. Many of the Russian tanks and APC were destroyed without firing a shot. The world watched in disbelief as Russian soldiers fled that theatre of war in disarray. How and why is a story for another day. From then, the war has dragged on until it settled to the present stage – a wearisome war of attrition. Russia is now desperately fighting to hold on the a diminishing area of Ukraine. The entire country is now out of its grasp.

Permit me to point out that in my series of articles titled PANDEMIC PUTIN’S WAR, last year, the prediction has been made that an unpleasant surprise awaits Putin in this war.

THE NEXT STAGE OF THE WAR – PROPAGANDA.

“Among the calamities of war, may be justly numbered the diminution of the love of truth, by falsehood which interest dictates.”

Dr Samuel Johnson, 1709-1784 in THE IDLER, November 11, 1758.

Johnson was indisputably one of the best columnists ever to write for a newspaper. I came across that statement when taking a year-long course on WAR AND PEACE in my Junior Year in 1967 in the US. Nigeria had just embarked on a civil war; which General Gowon described initially as Police Action. Like Putin, Gowon turned out to be wrong. I knew Gowon would turn out to be wrong because, he, again like Putin, had made a strategic blunder. He had assumed that the war started would remain a domestic affair between Nigeria and Biafra. History has already recorded how erroneous Gowon was.

In Ukraine, it was not only Putin who committed a great error that has cost lives and immeasurable properties and which has now sent almost 75 per cent of Ukrainians living outside their country in foreign lands. The President of Ukraine and his advisers also made their share of mistakes. The carefully choreographed pictures of Ukranians, waving flags;smiling and suffering; at the arrival of the US President, in Kyiv on February 20, was pure propaganda. It deceptively masked the fact that if the majority of Ukranians had known that their nation would be turned back to the Stone Age, they might not have supported the policy decisions that led to the war. Hands are wringing.

Right now, both Ukraine and Russia are in the grip of “unforeseen and un-supposed circumstances that no human wisdom could calculate the end” as Thomas Paine, 1737-1809, one of the cheerleaders of the American War of Independence would lament later. In the two countries, war has opened a vein that bleeds a nation to death. It is now a matter of who survives the bleeding longer. That realisation is now going to dictate the next course of action.

Russia, has at last discovered that it is not just fighting Ukraine; it is at war with America, NATO and other allies like Canada and Japan. The world’s eleventh biggest economy, Russia, is playing military poker with numbers 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and other economies on the global ranking . Nobody needs a course in War and Peace to know that Russia will lose the economic battle. It will bleed to death. But, Russia has a move left which defies money. More on that later.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has no financial problems. Zelensky has deftly turned America into Ukraine’s ATM machine. And what Uncle Sam cannot provide, it can always bully the rest of NATO to cough up. But, Ukraine, by going begging too often now and prolonging the war has lost its freedom to act in its own interest. It has become a captive of America and the Western alliance – long before it becomes a NATO member. It might regret the move in the future.

HOPES FADE FOR A QUICK ENDING TO THE WAR

“Not without hope we suffer; and we mourn.” William Wordsworth, 1770-1850.

Wordsworth poet and author of several romantic ballads who helped to star the Romantic Age in English literature, had only contempt for warriors. Love, not war, was his prescription for perpetual peace. He would be appalled by what the world now experiences – a war which should not have happened.

With the exception of those whose political interests are directly involved in this conflict – Biden, Putin, Zelensky, NATO and Russian high military command, and the Wagner Group – the rest of the world is tired of the war. It has brought to us collateral hardship which is felt in every household in the world on account of food and fuel inflation among other disasters. Left to the rest of the world, the war should stop right now. But, it won’t – for the following reasons.

Reading the statements released this week by Biden and Putin and again Biden, it is clear that the entire world has become hostage to the political ambitions of the two men. Biden seeks second term as America’s oldest President. Being tough on Russia has always been a crowd and vote puller in American politics. The Presidential election will hold in November 2024, but Biden, who is forcing the US lawmakers to increase the nation’s debt ceiling, is prepared to see the war in Ukraine continue right up to that day. He is not spending his money. So, what does he care if America bleeds for another twenty one months? Propaganda will be deployed to convince Americans that it was money well-spent.

Putin is also caught in a self-made trap. If instead of mounting the heavy forces at the gates of Ukraine and spending weeks receiving Presidents whose entreaties, not to invade, were haughtily rebuffed, he moved in at once, his puppet might be calling the shots in Kyiv today. But, like the wrestler, whose opponent was down but not out, he strutted about on the global stage while the US and NATO quietly supplied Ukraine with the weapons used to humiliate the Russian Army. Putin cannot withdraw now without risking insurrection, at home. He also will certainly lose prestige abroad, for the colossal loss of lives and weaponry, as well as the setback the war has caused the global economy. Putin is in a fix; and nobody knows it better then Vladimir.

The way I see it, Putin has a Samson complex. Rather than lose alone, he would opt to bring the roof down over everybody’s head. Don’t rule out escalation including the introduction of tactical nuclear weapons. He will justify the decision to go nuclear four ways.

First, he will remind the whole world that the US dropped two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively, killing between 129,000 and 226,000 people immediately. The final body count would eventually exceed two million people – mostly civilians. US President Harry Truman would later justify the decision by claiming that it shortened the war and reduced the carnage that would have occurred without it. Only Americans and their European allies believed that hogwash. Why was a bomb not dropped on Germany which started the war and was a greater threat to Europe? Blood is always thicker than water.

Second, he will assert that every nation going to war intends to win it – if possible. Furthermore, defeating Ukraine by whatever means at Russia’s disposal would prevent another war later; and even the US and Europeans believe in preventive war. Israel, a close ally of the US symbolises a nation which has adopted fighting preventive war as policy. Sir Francis Bacon, 1561-1626, justified Britain’s frequent attacks on innocent nation, during the days of Empire by saying: ”A just fear of imminent danger, though there will be no blow given, is a lawful cause for war.”

The cardinal reason Russia declared war on Ukraine was to stop its neighbour from joining NATO and bringing American missiles, including nuclear weapons next to its territory. Objective observers would indeed remember the US going close to war in 1962 when Russian missiles were installed in Cuba. Well, Kyiv is closer to Moscow than Havana to Washington DC. Why the US expects Russia to accept without response in 2022, what America rejected angrily in 1962, is the real puzzle. So, nobody should rule out the use of tactical nuclear weapons to avert a Russia defeat.

Third, all the participants in the war are, for now, aiming for total victory; not negotiated settlement, which allows for ”no winner no vanquished” declaration to end the war. As long as total victory remains the posture on all sides, the carnage will continue and the economic haemorrhaging will continue everywhere in the world.

Fourth, Putin would try and partly succeed in pointing to American hypocrisy and the tendency to label any war in which it is engaged as a fight for freedom. On August 4, 1964, US President Lyndon Johnson, 1908-1973, in a televised address to the American people declared that ”This is not a jungle war, but a struggle for freedom on every front of human activity.” Six years later, the US was driven out, North and South were united and there has been no conflict ever since. In Poland, on February 21, Biden repeated the same propaganda three times. The war in Ukraine is all about freedom. Should the war continue until 2025 and Biden has been re-elected, Ukrainians might find themselves abandoned as the Vietnamese and Afghanistan allies of America.

POST WAR RECONSTRUCTION: ANOTHER OBSTACLE TO PEACE

“A war, even the most victorious, is a national misfortune.” Moltke, 1800-1891. But, it is inevitably more of a misfortune for the loser. The war in Ukraine presents the world with a major paradox. The best Russia can get out of this unusual conflict is a small piece of devastated land which was once part of Ukraine. Victory by Ukraine means that it will have the entire wreckage to rebuild. The costs will be enormous. The question now is: who pays? Any attempt to impose reparation bills on Russia will certainly result in another conflict. Yet, once hostilities stop Ukrainians everywhere will troop home. To what? Certainly, not to the rubbles. At any rate, they will very quickly have the welcome mats removed everywhere in Europe and America. Most will prefer to die at home instead of in foreign lands. Peace might pose more of a challenge to Zelensky than war – as Sir Winston Churchill, 1874-1965, found out after leading Britain to victory in 1945. He was voted out of office at the next election. The nation needed a different leader to manage peace and recovery than the warrior who saved them from defeat.

Right now nobody is thinking about that problem. It might take a better part of the rest of this century to restore Ukraine to what it was a year ago.

A PACIFIST’S ADVICE

TO WAR MONGERS.

“What difference does it make to the dead, the orphans and the homeless, whether the mad destruction is wrought under the name of totalitarianism or the holy name of democracy?”

Mohandas Gandhi, 1869-1948.

That is the question the rest of the un-allied world, suffering seriously on account of what has turned to a long war of attrition.

Unfortunately, it will not end this year; and perhaps even next year. Bidden needs it; the war contractors don’t want it to end; and the rest of the world is powerless to stop it.