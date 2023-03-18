One shot dead in C/River over attempt to disrupt election

A middle aged man has been shot dead while allegedly attempting to disrupt voting process in Mbube, Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River.

The deceased who was identified as Joe, was said to have been shot dead by security agents.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of election in the state, Garba Aliyu, confirmed the incident, but said he was yet to get details of what happened.

Recall that election materials arrived early in most parts of the state and voting commenced on schedule.

However, in Etung Local Government, though the process was smooth, there was poor turnout of voters especially in Abijang and Nsofan wards, which have seven polling units each.

NAN reports that it was the same situation in Ikom Local Government Area, where election officials sat idle awaiting voters.

Most residents of Ikom were seen going about their normal businesses.

Though most shops remained locked, commercial activities was in full swing, including commercial motorcyclists, who were operating normally.

Voters in Cross River are electing a new governor and 25 members of the state House of Assembly.