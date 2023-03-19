One shot as hoodlums raid polling units in Osun

In Osun, one person was shot at a polling unit in Ward 4 in Ila-Orangun, Ila LGA during an argument on over-voting in the House of Assembly election that was marred by voter apathy.

While APC members were protesting over-voting recorded in Unit 3, some hoodlums shot at them, thereby disrupting the process.

INEC officers and security operatives arrived early, paving way for early commencement of voting.

While voting was ongoing smoothly across polling units in the state, hoodlums in an unregistered Toyota Sienna vehicle invaded polling units 10 and 11 of Ataoja ward 5 in Osogbo LGA and disrupted the process.

The hoodlums left in a hurry without taking ballot boxes, only to return later after voting had resumed at the two units and eventually dispersed voters by shooting sporadically into the air before carting away the ballot boxes at units 10 and 11, as well as ward 4, units 17 and 32.

Similarly in Ife-Central LGA, hoodlums invaded Iremo Ojatuntun ward 3 unit18 and destroyed both the used and unused ballot papers and boxes.