‘One good turn deserves another,’ Cubana Chief Priest endorses Sanwo-Olu

By Efosa Taiwo

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, popular businessman, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chief Priest has expressed support for Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his re-election bid.

In a post on his Instagram page, the celebrity implored residents of Lagos to give Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress(APC) another chance to ‘perfect his amazing plans for Lagos State’.

The barman recalled the efforts of the Lagos governor during the COVID-19, stating he acted more like a president.

Cubana Chief Priest wrote as caption to a picture of Sanwo-Olu: “One Good Turn Deserves Another. @jidesanwoolu Good Is Far Bigger Than His Bad, Nobody is Perfect.

“Vividly Remember His Role To Ensure Safety To The Entire Nation During Covid 19. He Acted More Like Our President During This Trying Period.

“He Has A lot On The Pipeline Already, He Should Get One More Term To Perfect His Amazing Plans For Lagos State.

“Vote APC in Lagos State For Proper Finishing Touches. 4+4 For Sanwolu.

“This 4 Years My Tribe Felt Super Loved From This Dude, If E Never Reach You No Worry E Go Reach You This Time.”