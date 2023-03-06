One dead, 2 cars, 5 tricycles set ablaze in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

One person was allegedly killed and two Sienna vehicle with five tricycles, popularly known as Keke was burnt by gunmen in Enugu.

The incident happened, at about 5:30 am on Monday morning, at the Liberty Bus stop, Abakpa in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

About two vehicles and five tricycles, also known as Keke were also burnt by the hoodlums suspected to be enforcing sit-at-home order that was gradually being ignored by residents in the southeast.

The incidents brought about early morning fear that made people withdraw from going out but overcame the fear later in the day.

The incident occurred at the Liberty Bus stop, Abakpa, Enugu East Local Government Area of the state capital, where the hoodlums descended on the passenger vehicles that travel to Nsukka.

Similarly, the gunmen were at the popular T-junction in the same Abakpa area where they reportedly burnt the driver inside the car.

An eyewitness said: “They (the insurgents) stopped the man and commanded him to step out of the car, the man resisted, and that made the gunmen open the fuel door, and shot into the tank making the car to go up in flames with the man inside.”