One corpse recovered as fire razes Ajegunle auto spare parts mart

…Items worth millions destroyed

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Wednesday when a mysterious raging fire gutted Akere Spare Parts Market, Kirikiri Road, Akere Bus Stop, Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos, destroying properties worth several millions of naira.

Meanwhile, a male adult was recovered dead around the scene suspected to have died from a gunshot injury as he did not suffer any traces of burning.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred at about 3.15 am.

Director, of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the firefighters promptly contained the ranging fire and prevented it from spreading wild.

According to Adeseye, “At about 03:28 Wednesday wee hours, a Fire outbreak was alerted to Akere Spare Parts Market, Kirikiri Road, Akere Bus Stop, Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos that saw the Ajegunle Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service as the first respondent.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that rows of shops that traded in auto spare parts were engulfed in fire that led to Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews of the Agency joining up to subdue the raging fire and salvage a nearby major market Petroleum Filling Station with a full loaded 33,000 litres PMS tanker among other adjoining buildings.

“However, a male adult was recovered by the Tolu Police Division around the scene and reported death from a gunshot injury as he did not suffer any traces of burnt while the Lagos Neighborhood and Safety Corps and the Red Cross were also in attendance.

“The cause of the fire is suspicious and will require details investigation to be ascertained as well as post-incident enumeration to account for the number of lockup shops and wares lost.”