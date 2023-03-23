Ondo Tribunal receives nine petitions

By Dayo Johnson ,Akure

The Election Petition Tribunal in Ondo state received nine petitions on the 25 February National Assembly elections in the state.

Secretary of the tribunal, Musa Adam, who said this in Akure, the state capital, explains that seven of the petitions were on the House of Representatives election and two on the Senate.

Adam said that Olusegun Phillips-Alonge, the candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party in Ondo North Senatorial District, has filed a petition challenging the election of Olajide Ipinsigba of All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him the Labour Party candidate for Ondo Central senatorial district, Morounfoluwa Bademosi, has also filed a petition against the election of Mr Adeniyi Adegbonmire of the APC.

The secretary said that petitions were also filed to challenge the elections in Akoko Southeast/Akoko South west, Ese Odo/Ilaje, Okitipupa/Irele and Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituencies.

Adam added that other federal constituencies include Akure South/Akure North, Akoko Southeast/Akoko Southwest and Akoko North east/Akoko Northwest.

The tribunal, according to him was expecting petitions on the outcome of the House of Assembly election.

He said that aggrieved candidates have 21 days window from the date of the announcement of the result of the election to file a petition before the tribunal.