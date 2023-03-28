Onaiwu charges governors-elect on good governance

A former Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has charged governors-elect to reciprocate the peoples mandate by coming up with people-oriented policies and implementing same.

Onaiwu in a personally signed press statement, Tuesday in Abuja, said the era has gone when those elected by the people can behave anyhow and escape the wrath of the electorate at the polls.

“As you all receive your Certificates of Return this week, it is incumbent that the euphoria of the moment don’t becloud the task before you and those responsible for your ascension to high office – the people,” Onaiwu, the Impresario of Red Carpet Protocols wrote.

According him, “going by how difficult it was for most of you, with incumbent governors losing at the polls, this message has become urgent and imperative that when you serve the people, when you take them into confidence, when you demonstrate empathy and do less politics but more of governance, then your mandate is truly of the people.

“As a religious people, whether Muslim or Christian, let the admonishing that when the righteous are on the throne the people rejoice be your watchword. If you fail to do this, then for those of you fresh on the saddle, second term becomes a huge challenge, and that is not what you wish for.”

The owner of Governors Mandate TV and Newspaper stressed that the governors need to work closely with the media and be accommodating for the necessary media mileage and exposure.

“By now, I am certain that all our governors-elect know the value of the media and being on it. You cannot be performing as a chief executive of your state and hide under a bushel of ‘I can’t do media.’

“My hope is that with excellent media relations, this set of governors will be under the spotlight and do well,” Onaiwu said.