Omo-Agege storms Sapele Markets ahead of governorship election

The Deputy Senate President and the Delta State All Progressive Congress, APC Governorship candidate, Barr Ovie Omo-Agege has visited Amukpe market, Okirighwre market and Sapele main market in Sapele to woo traders.

Omo-Agege stormed these markets on Friday afternoon ahead of next Saturday’s governorship election.

It was a rousing welcome for the Deputy Senate President at Amukpe, Okirighwre and the timber town main markets as supporters and people of the town lined up along the path his convoy took, cheering him on.

At the Sapele main market, where the governor visited, Agege said he had come to thank the market women and men for their votes in 2015 and their support “your support in 2015 and 2019 has taken me to the Senate and made me the Deputy Senate President, this year you stood by my party and you also voted Ede Dafinone, today I have come to say thank you too”

He told the teeming crowd that he had come to seek their vote for governor so as to make Delta State the envy of all states, “Since Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been voted as President, if I win as a governor, the President, Dafinone, and we will see to the reopening of the long-abandoned Sapele seaport and just like those glory days, unemployment will be a thing of the past”

Omo-Agege promised to also reduce school fees and provide bursaries for students of higher institutions.

A trader in Sapele Market, Mrs Elizabeth Asabi while speaking to newsmen described Omo-Agege as ‘a promise keeper and one who has strived to make life better “he has always stood behind us in so many ways, I was one of the beneficiaries of his small empowerment and I know others who benefitted from his empowerment too” the middle-aged woman said, adding that she and her family have the resolve to vote Omo-Agege.