Omo-Agege should call Sheriff to congratulate him – Ossai

Delta State Governor Aide on Media Mr. Ossai Success has urged the Delta State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Sen Ovie Omo-Agege, to pick up his phone and call the PDP Governorship candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to congratulate him.

According to Ossai from the results so far announced by INEC, Oborevwori is currently leading Omo-Agege of the APC.

“Despite Oborevwori winning the 2023 governorship election, Omo-Agege is still a winner including other Governorship candidate.

In any election, there is bond to be a winner and a loser but all contestant’s are winners

It is clear that the Oborevwori is leading looking at the ongoing announcement of last Saturday’s governorship results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Asaba

I am urging Omo-Agege to accept the outcome and also to call the Oborevwori to Congratulate him.

Omo-Agege should do the needful, pick up his phone and call Oborevwori .” he said.