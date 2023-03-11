‘Omo-Agege is a Christian’ — Catholic Church kicks against rumours

Omo-Agege

.

The Catholic Diocese of Warri on Saturday appealed to political actors in Delta to respect the sacred lines as they go about their campaigns.

The Parish Priest of St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Effurun, Delta, the Very Rev. Fr. Mark Ikeke made the appeal in a statement issued in Warri.

The church was responding to rumours that Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate is not a Christian.

Ikeke declared that Omo-Agege is not only a Christian but a baptised, practising and dedicated member of the Catholic Church.

“Our attention has been drawn to a rumour that one of our parishioners, Sen. Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate is not a Christian.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Omo-Agege is a baptised, practising and dedicated member of the Roman Catholic Church.

“He is a member of and a communicant in St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Government Reservation Area, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta,’’ Ikeke said.

He added that the church recognises that this is an election season and encourages political leaders and their supporters to strive to uphold decorum, respect sacred lines and show love to all in their campaigns.

According to him, the sole purpose of the press statement is to encourage decorum and uphold the truth regarding Sen. Omo-Agege’s religious identity.

“We hope and pray that our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ should thoroughly guide our actions and inactions,’’ he added.