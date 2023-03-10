Omo-Agege denies plans to reverse teachers retirement age in Delta

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the Delta All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship candidate has denied rumour that he plans to reverse the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in the state.



Omo-Agege, also the Deputy President of the Senate, said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sunny Areh on Friday in Warri.



He described the rumour as the handiwork of the Peoples Demicratic Party (PDP), urging residents to ignore it and vote for him in the March 18 Governorship Election.



Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central at the National Assembly, said that the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers was passed by the national assembly in January 2021 under his watch as Deputy President of the Senate.



“That Omo-Agege plans to reverse the recently domesticated Federal law by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta in the state when assumes office as governor.



“For record purposes, senator Omo-Agege is part of the leadership of the National Assembly as Deputy President of the Senate that worked assiduously for the passage of the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill into law.



“To now suggest that the same law I facilitated its passage into law will be rolled back when I becomes Governor after winning the rescheduled March 18, governorship election is not just stupid and idiotic but farcical,” he said.



Omo-Agege said that on April 8, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Bill which then became an Act.



According to him, Section 1 of the Act clearly states that Teachers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.



Omo-Agege said that few days ago, Gov.Ifeanyi Okowa approved the adoption of the act extending the retirement age of teacher in the state.



He said that governor adopted the act exactly one year after the Federal Government had begun its implementation describing it as a belated move borne out of desperation.

Omo-Agege said that he had a concerted programme to improve the ambience for learning in the state.

He reiterated his commitment to upgrading the infrastructure in educational institutions, promote teachers as and when due and ensure that on retirement, their gratuity and benefits were paid.