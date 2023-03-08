Omo-Agege appreciates Delta Entertainers for their support

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

.

By Esther Onyegbula

Over the weekend, the campaign bid of Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress for the upcoming governorship election in Delta State, received a major boost following the adoption as the preferred choice for governor of the State by Delta Entertainers, in recognition of his immense developmental stride in the State.

While commending Omo-Agege’s campaign style and the integrity he brings to government, the entertainers urged their members and colleagues to use their huge fan base and followership to promote the candidacy of Omo Agege to becoming the next governor of the State.

In appreciation to the group, Omo-Agege through the Deputy Director General of his campaign Council and Chief of staff to the office of the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr Otive Igbuzor, thanked the entertainers for adopting Agege, while recognising the role of the entertainment industry plays in the State as ambassadors of the State both nationally and internationally.

Dr Otive Igbuzor also used the opportunity to reassure people of the State of the commitment of the Deputy Senate President to follow to the letter all his campaign promises and urge the entertainers to come out en mass on election day and vote for the APC.

He also assured the entertainment industry of inclusion in the government, as it is a major industry consideration for the human capital development of the State.