Olubadan-in-Council  to candidates: Step down for Makinde

By Adeola Badru

The highest traditional leadership in Ibadanland, the Olubadan-In-Council has appealed to other governorship candidates in Oyo State to allow the incumbent Governor ‘Seyi Makinde to complete his 8-year tenure as governor.

This was, as the Olubadan-In-Council threw its weight behind the re election of Governor Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The council, during a visit to the governor on Thursday, said that it was their wish that all the other governorship candidates would step down for the incumbent because of his great achievements.

The Olubadan-In-Council was led by High Cheif Owolabi Olakulehin, to the governor at his Ikolaba residence.

Speaking on behalf of other members of the council after the solidarity visit, the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Eddy Oyewole, said the visit was to laud the governor for his great accomplishments in the state, which he said has endeared him to the minds of the people.

He, however, appealed to other governorship candidates in the state to step down for Makinde, to allow him complete his second term in office.

“He has done a lot for the state and I appeal to other candidates to step down their ambitions and allow Makinde to complete his second term; then they should start theirs thereafter,” he said.