Oleksandr Usyk backs Chelsea’s Mudryk for Ballon d’Or

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk believes his fellow countryman Mykhailo Mudryk will bring a Ballon d’Or someday just like former Chelsea player Andriy Shevchenko.

Having a cold start to life in England, Mudryk has contributed only an assist in seven appearances since joining Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

The Blues hijacked the 22-year-old attacker from at the time interested Arsenal for a fee worth around €100 million.

Part of the fee from the transfer to the London side was given to the Ukrainian troops to help suppress the Russian invaders tormenting the country for about a year now.

Usyk trusts the former Shakhtar Donetsk man to bring home their country’s fourth Ballon d’Or.

“No, it doesn’t. Everything has risen. Prices, and money, are a little higher than they were. the WBO heavyweight holder told Parimatch.

“I think he’s worth a little more than €100 million because I’ve been watching this guy. I saw him for the first time playing for the U-18 or U-19 team.

“The hairstyle that catches your eye, the tattoos, I mean, he was playing, and I was watching him, and I liked him. It seems to me that this guy can bring the fourth Ballon d’Or to Ukraine,” he ended.

Mudryk is still in conquest for his first goal with Chelsea as he returns to action when they face Everton on the weekend.