Oladunjoye congratulates Sanwo-Olu, hails Ogunkelu, Tobun on re-election

By Adesina Wahab



The Lagos East Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Barrister Olayinka Oladunjoye, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for their victory at the just concluded gubernatorial election in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu of the APC polled 762,134 votes; Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, LP, polled 312,329 votes and AbdulAzeez Adeniran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) coming a distant third with 62,449 votes.

Speaking to reporters, Oladunjoye expressed gratitude to the people of Lagos for putting their trust in Governor Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress, APC, and pledged to work tirelessly to deliver on his promises to take the state to more enviable heights.

“All of us at Lagos East heartily congratulate our amiable Governor for his victorious emergence at the polls. We are humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from the people of Lagos, and we will not take the mandate accorded to him for granted.

“We understand the challenges that lie ahead, but we are confident that with hard work, dedication, and the support of the people, we can build a better Lagos for all with Mr. Governor and his supportive Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat at the helm of affairs.

“The Lagos of our dream, I can assure everyone has been rejuvenated with the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos and our revered leader and President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the center. This will no doubt herald a new era of prosperous socioeconomic and political synergy between the two governments for the Greater Lagos Rising mantra and the THEMES agenda,” she said.

She stressed that the party’s message of continuity and progress appears to have struck a chord with voters, particularly in the urban centers where it enjoys unwavering support.

Speaking further, while emphasizing the ultimate significance of lawmakers in a democratic dispensation, Oladunjoye also congratulated the Lagos State House of Assembly members representing Epe Constituency I & II; Hon. Abiodun Tobun and Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu alongside their Lagos East Senatorial District House of Assembly counterparts.

She added that with a strong mandate and a clear vision for the future, she is optimistic that the ruling party and its lawmakers would dutifully play their roles in building on the phenomenal successes recorded over the years to shape the future of Lagos, and Nigeria as a whole.

“The victory in Lagos State is not only significant for the governor-elect, but also for lawmakers in the state who have been elected to represent their constituencies. With the ruling party winning such a resounding victory, I am optimistic that many of these lawmakers who are from the same party would have the opportunity to reinforce the people’s mandate to push through their people-centered agenda in the state legislature.

“This is particularly important in a state like Lagos, which is not only the economic hub of Nigeria but also one of the most populous and diverse states in the country. The state legislature plays a crucial role in shaping policy and legislation that affect the lives of millions of people living in Lagos.

“The victory for lawmakers from the ruling party spells a positive impact on governance in the state. With a majority in the legislature, the party will be able to implement its policies and programs more easily, without the need for protracted negotiations and horse-trading with the opposition. I, therefore congratulate our House of Assembly members in Lagos East,” she said.

Reacting to the voting process across the state, the former Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives expressed satisfaction about the electoral process in the state, commending the people for peaceful conduct.

She, however, frowned at acts of disruption and other electoral malpractices, adding that the people must be mindful of campaigning and voting along ethnic and religious lines.

This, she said, “is a dangerous trend that has the potential to undermine the unity and stability of the state, and the country as a whole.

“When politicians and parties appeal to voters based on their ethnicity or religion, they are not only creating divisions within society but also playing with fire. This kind of identity politics can fuel resentment and mistrust among different groups, and even lead to violence”

“It is essential that politicians and parties in Lagos, and indeed across Nigeria, focus on issues that unite rather than divide people. This means appealing to voters based on their shared interests and values, and not their ethnicity or religion.

“Ultimately, the success of any democracy depends on the ability of people from different backgrounds to come together and work towards a common goal. By campaigning and voting along ethnic and religious lines, we risk tearing apart the very fabric of our society,” she said.