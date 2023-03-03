Okwereogu hails Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect

Okwereogu

…says his victory did not come as surprise

Director-General of Niger Delta Patriots for Tinubu/Shettima, Amb. (Dr.) Victor Okwereogu, yesterday, said the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President-elect was well deserved.

INEC chairman Yakubu Mahmood declared Tinubu the winner of the election and president-elect Wednesday morning at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The APC candidate polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat fellow contenders – Atiku Abubakar of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,984,520 votes, Labour Party’s Peter Obi had 6,101,533 votes to come third and candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso with 1,496,687 votes

Dr. Victor, in a congratulatory message to Tinubu and Nigerians, noted that Tinubu’s victory did not come as a surprise to Nigerians considering his well articulated manifesto and massive grassroots campaign across the country.

He said :” Tinubu’s victory was a hard fought victory and well deserved. As soon as he picked the nomination form as an aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu started consultation with all critical stakeholders across the country and received a groundswell of support.

“ He eventually emerged at the primaries which featured other top contenders and he won the ticket under the All Progressives Congress, APC. And continued to campaign across the length and breadth of the country.

“ Tinubu has the capacity to set Nigeria on a redemptive path. Recall that after he assumed office in May 1999 as then governor, Tinubu provided multiple housing units in Lagos for the poor. During the eight-year period of being in office, he made large investments in education in the state and also reduced the number of schools in the state by returning many schools to the already settled former owners. He also initiated new road construction, required to meet the needs of the fast-growing population of the state. He set the blue print for development in Lagos State, no wonder he is nicknamed ‘City Boy’ and he can set Nigeria on the road of sustainable development and socio-economic growth because he has a firm grasp of Nigeria’s challenges.”

Ambassador Victor, who is also the South-South Cordinator of Tinubu Support Campaign Organization, thanked Nigerians for voting massively for BAT and assured them that their votes would be justified.

While urging Nigerians to support Tinubu in his quest to take Nigeria to the next level of greatness, he appealed to fellow contenders, Mr. Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to accept the results in good faith and join Tinubu to build a New Nigeria.