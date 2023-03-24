Okpe Youth Alliance in Diaspora congratulate Oborevwori on election victory

Okpe Youth Alliance in Diaspora on Monday, 20th of March, 2023, congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on his election as the first Okpe governor-elect of Delta State.

Oborevwori who was declared the winner on Monday, 20th of March, 2023, by the INEC returning Officer, Prof. Ownari Abraham Gorgewill, from the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, polled a total of 360,234 votes to beat his closest rival, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) who polled 240,229 to clinch the second position.

In a joint congratulatory message made available to members of the press, by the group’s co-ordinators, Mr James Opuoru of the United Kingdom and Comrade Eyovwaire I Dante of South Africa, the group stated that Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s resounding victory at the polls, confirms the will of the people adding that he has consistently demonstrated capacity over the years, as longest serving Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

“It was indeed historical when you emerged PDP candidate enroute the 2023 general elections, and doubly so when you emerged governor-elect of Delta State. We pray that God Almighty will continue to bless, protect and uplift you in Jesus name, Amen”. The statement concluded.