Okowa’s aide, Tagbarha, congratulates Delta Governor-elect Oborevwori

***Says his Victory,, a Testament to the people’s love for him

The Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, Comr. Onajite Malcolm Tagbarha, FHNR, has congratulated Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Speaker of Delta State on his emergence as Delta State governor-elect.

In a statement issued in Sapele on Monday, 20th of March, 2023, Tagbarha said the Governor-elect victory is a glowing attestation of the people’s love for the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, adding that it shows how much faith the Deltans have in his capacity to provide MORE development for the State.

The Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori had polled 360234 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sen. Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, who polled 240229 votes.

The pioneer Chief Press Secretary to Sapele Local Government Chairman said the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly has displayed sturdy resolve to emerge victorious in the keenly contested election, urging him to keep faith in the people, especially young Deltans who have been consistently marginalized over the years by the old brigade.

Tagbarha, who is also the State Publicity Secretary, Coalition for Media Politics and Governance, CMPG, had earlier written an open letter to the opposition APC governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege to accept the outcome of the Governorship Election and make that “golden call” to the PDP governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and congratulate him for his victory.