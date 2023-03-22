Okowa’s aide congratulates Oborevwori on Delta guber victory

By Chancel Sunday,BOMADI

Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Political Affairs, Hon. Simeon Daregha, has congratulated the Delta State gov-elect, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on his landslide victory at the 2023 gubernatorial elections in the state.

Daregha, who sent his congratulatory message, yesterday, noted that Oborevwori’s victory was well deserved, stressing that he would lead Delta to greater heights.

He said: “I congratulate our gov-elect, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on his victory at the just concluded governorship polls in the state.

“This is victory for democracy and I believe he would lead Delta State to greater heights. I also believe that he’s going to build on the structure of our amiable governor, my mentor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, as soon as he takes over the mantle of leadership.

“I thank Deltans for the massive support for the PDP and my advice to them is that, they should also give the needed support to enable him to deliver the dividends of democracy to all nook and crannies of the state because Oborevwori is experienced and equal to the task”.