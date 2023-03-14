Okowa underscores importance of technical education in societal growth

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has underscored the importance of technical and vocational education in stimulating sustainable societal growth and development.

Okowa spoke on Tuesday at the inauguration of the Model Technical College, Effurun, in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the school was built in realisation of the importance his administration attached to technical and vocational education.

The governor said that his administration had continued to lay emphasis on technical and vocational education.

He added that the Model Technical College, Effurun, was one of the products of his administration’s technical education programmes.

Okowa further said that his administration had continued to ensure that it provides better opportunity for children in the state to access quality education.

According to him, his administration upgraded three institutions in the state to universities because of his love for access to quality education.

“We know the importance of technical education and we believe in the combined process of ensuring that in our technical colleges.

“All subjects taught in secondary schools are taught along with technical subjects that we are truly preparing our children for the greater future and the future of hope.

“I thank God that this model technical college in Effurun, Uvwie, is being inaugurated today. Only few weeks ago, we inaugurated the model technical college in Asaba.

“Very soon, we will be inaugurating the model technical college, Obiaruku. These are the three that have been completed.

“We thought it necessary to have a good learning environment for our children.

“We can see the beautiful edifice here which houses the classrooms and the laboratories and there are so many ancillary support structures that are at the back of this institution.

“I believe that when children come into this school along with their teachers, they will have the best learning environment.

“And, therefore, in that comfort, they can truly learn and prepare themselves for the future,” he said.

The governor applauded the consultant and the Ministry of Technical Education for the good job done in the execution of the school project.

In her speech, the state Commissioner for Technical Education, Mrs Shola Ogbemi-Daibo, said the state government considered it necessary to establish additional 19 Technical Colleges in the state to ensure that each local government area gets one.

She said that the establishment of the technical college in Effurun was one among the varied initiatives of the present administration towards the development of technical skills of middle-level manpower in the state.

Earlier, Mr Ramson Onoyake, Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, in his address of welcome, said Gov. Okowa had impacted on the lives of the people in so many ways

Also, the King of Uvwie Kingdom, Dr Emmanuel Sideso, Abe l (OON), expressed appreciation to Gov. Okowa for making a difference in the lives of the people of Uvwie Kingdom.

He applauded the governor in the areas of infrastructural development, empowerment programmes as well as the appointments of sons and daughters of the kingdom into positions. (NAN)