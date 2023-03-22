Okowa, Oborevwori hail Tony Elumelu at 60

Mr. Tony Elumelu

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the State Governor-Elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, congratulated Chairman of United Bank for Africa, UBA, Mr Tony Elumelu, on his 60th birth anniversary.

The duo in a statement, described Elumelu as a consummate banker, genteel economist, savvy entrepreneur and great philanthropist with a huge passion to empower humanity.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said

Deltans would remain proud of Tony Elumelu for his legendary accomplishments, particularly in his Africapitalism mantra, for the uplifting of Africans.

Okowa also commended the UBA and Heirs Holdings boss for his contributions to the empowerment of youths in Delta and for his bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility projects, especially the turning around of the aesthetics of Asaba.

He said: “Tony, you are a pride of Delta, and I must commend you for your economic philosophy of Africapitalism, which encapsulates private sector commitment to the economic transformation of Africa through long-term investments.

“You have contributed immensely to the creation of economic prosperity and social wealth for Africans through the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF)”.

Continuing, he said; “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, an illustrious son of Delta, Mr Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, CFR, on the occasion of your 60th birth anniversary.

“Your contributions to entrepreneurship in Nigeria and Africa remain laudable and will continue to inspire us, as government, as we build a Stronger Delta for our people.

“It is my prayer that God will continually bless you with robust health and more years of service to Him and humanity”.

Also, Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, lauded Mr Elumelu for his industry, creativity, and pacesetting role in the transformation of the Nigerian banking sector.

He said Elumelu has etched his name on the sands of time with his brilliance, can-do spirit, trailblazing strides, and commitment to empowering the next generation with entrepreneurial skills and financial support through the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Oborevwori, said; “Dear Tony, on behalf of my family, I rejoice with you and your family on this occasion. At 60, you have garnered a lifetime of successes and achievements.

“I recall that as one of the forerunners of the new generation banks, you set new standards with the Standard Trust Bank that radically altered the Nigerian banking landscape for the best – a testament to your vision, innovation, business savvy, and leadership qualities.

“Even more significantly, you are giving back to society in a big way having reached the zenith of your profession as Chairman of the United Bank for Africa. The Tony Elumelu Foundation continues to positively impact the lives of thousands of our youths through entrepreneurship training and support packages.

“We are very proud of you in Delta. And I pray that God’s favour and blessing will continue to rest upon you to do MORE for the youth of Nigeria and Africa.

“I wish you many more years in good health, strength, and vitality.”