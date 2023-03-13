Okowa knocks opponents spreading lies about his govt

*Insists PDP democratically chose Oborevwori

*Ibori, all Deltans have rights to support candidates of their choice

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Festus Ahon, and Akpokona Omafuaire

ASABA- DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, picked holes in the many criticisms by political opponents against his administration, saying they were propagating naked lies.

Okowa, who spoke at an interactive session with reporters, shortly after he inaugurated the new Press Center at the Government House, Asaba, said he was proud of his achievements, which were visibly on the ground in the state.

The governor said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, democratically and overwhelmingly nominated Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as its gubernatorial candidate, and he (Okowa) stood by him.

Senator Okowa added that the former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, had the rights to support any other candidate of his choice, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress, APC, inclusive, just as many had deserted APC for PDP to support Oborevwori.

On the choice of Oborevwori, he sounded it audibly: “Sheriff, as the candidate of PDP, was never a mistake. Did he go through a competitive process? Yes. There was a primary, and the primary was free and fair.

“Sheriff scored 590 votes; the second person scored 113 votes. Therefore, how could it have been a wrong choice? No, I tried not to delve in, but the question is if we are in a democracy, yes, and in a democracy, people emerge by popular choice. We have gone through many things, and Sheriff is qualified.

“However, some people wanted me to become autocratic and not allow democracy to thrive. I was a product of the democratic process even when people did not give me a chance in the December 2014 primaries of our party. I thank the then governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, for allowing a democratic process though he had a candidate.

“I swore to myself that I would not stand on the path of the democratic process. I do not have any regrets about Sheriff because he emerged through a democratic process,” he declared.

When last he spoke with the ex-governor, Ibori, he said; “Whether Ibori and I have spoken is a private matter for us politicians. If Ibori supports somebody else, it is his choice; I cannot criticize or approve of it.”

“Just as many people in the APC are also supporting our candidate, so many of them, it is a matter of choice. Even those that have decamped, and several others who have not decamped, are supporting us. That is the beauty of democracy; it is a matter of choice. As for Sheriff, he was the choice of our people and I stand with him throughout.”

Puncturing the allegations, he said: “There is this rumor about Delta State borrowing N850 billion, of course, is a lie from the pit of hell. People say so because they want to score cheap political points, but it is for us to find out whether what they tell us is the truth.”

“Here in this state, I explained that the Federal Government is owing us and they have agreed that they owe us N217 billion, just as they owe seven other states different amounts of money, and they have said to us, we cannot pay this money at once, we pay it quarterly over four years.

“We know that the naira is depreciating, we have jobs to do, projects are ongoing, and we cannot abandon them. We said since it is N217 billion, let us take a bridging finance, rather than the Federal Government paying to us every three months, let us take that bridging finance from banks, and then the Federal Government will back to the banks.

“And I do not think that any reasonable Deltan will controvert it. However, somebody sent one of his aides to take Delta State to the court and we have no right to take that decision just to slow down our hands. For four months, we were in court until the court threw the case out. The other seven states got their bridging finances, and they went ahead. Their people did not trouble them, and they continued with their projects.

“The State Executive Council approved bridging finance of N150 billion, and we publicly went to the state House of Assembly, publicly, we did not hide it. Many States did not go through such processes.

According to him, what the state government finally took as bridging finance was N91 billion from a debt the Federal Government was owing it, yet, people lied he took an N850 billion loan.

The governor calmly listed various projects, including the newly completed Asaba Interchange that has substantially eased traffic on the Asaba-Onitsha expressway, Ughelli-Asaba dual carriageway, and pension grants to local government councils in the state, for which the government spent money.

He said the claim that the state government sold the Delta Line to the wrong hands was another cock-and bull story, as the government was spending money buying vehicles with no returns, but after the government gave it out on concession, the fortune of the company has changed.

Okowa also asserted that the rumor that the government gave out the Asaba Airport on concession to an Okowa was not correct, as a Yoruba man is the owner of the company running the airport and doing well, unlike the previous years the state was pumping money, and getting no returns.

According to him, he did not rush to construct roads in Warri because of the flood problem in the oil city. He explained it was after the state government conducted a study, advised by experts, that took almost two years, that it awarded a storm damage control project because the roads would fall apart in just two years if he had paved roads without laying a proper foundation.

Okowa said he would prefer to do the right thing than take glory for road projects that would not stand the test of time.