Okowa condoles with Ogun govt, Yoruba nation over Diya’s demise

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Ogun State Government, the Diya family of Odogbolu, and the people of the state on the passing of Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya (retd).

Diya, who was Chief of General Staff during the late Gen. Sani Abacha regime from November 1993 to December 1997, reportedly died at a Lagos hospital on Sunday morning after a brief illness, a few days to his 79th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, Okowa also condoled with the Odogbolu community and stated that the news of Diya’s death was saddening, especially as the nation was currently in dire need of the wise counseling of well-meaning Nigerians, including the deceased.

He, however, remarked that the memories of the departed general would remain immortal, and urged Nigerians and the Yoruba race in particular, to remember him for his illustrious contributions to the unity of Nigeria and the sanctity of its sovereignty.

“As Deltans, we are extremely proud of the outstanding contributions of Gen. Diya to the Nigerian Army where he served in different capacities from 1964 to 1997, including as Vice Chairman of, the Provincial Ruling Council in 1994.

“He was also Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.

“Gen. Diya had an illustrious military career and served the nation with full dedication and commitment to duty.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta, I send my deepest condolences to the Diya family, the Yoruba nation, and the people of Odogbolu where he hails from,” the governor said.

He prayed to Almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.