Chekwas Okorie

By Clifford Ndujihe

Founder and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has commended the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election.

He also expressed happiness over the outcome the presidential and National Assembly polls, saying a balanced 10th national legislature is afoot

In a statement, he. said: “I congratulate Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his victory at the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria. The election was keenly contested and the use of technology showed a balanced election results different from what used to be the case.

“The outcome of the elections has also thrown up a more balanced National Assembly. Nigerians should expect a more robust and vibrant 10th National Assembly.

“The job of the President-elect, who by the grace of God, will be sworn into office on 29th May, 2023, is well cut out for him. I urge him to take immediate steps to bind the open wounds that have caused a lot of division, suspicion and alienation among Nigerian citizens. This is a sine quo non to the success of any policy he may enunciate to promote and grow the economy as well as provide jobs and other democracy dividends to the Nigerian people.

“I am confident that the well known political sagacity and savvy of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the President-elect shall be put to maximum use at this time.

“It is with every sense of responsibility and patriotism that, l appeal to those whose preferred candidates did not win the 2023 presidential election to accept and respect the mandate given to the President-elect by majority of Nigerian voters. “This is what democracy is all about. In the same token, l appeal to all the contestants for the office of President of Nigeria, who may be aggrieved by the outcome of the election to avail themselves of the available legal window to address their grievances. “Any resort to self help will not be in the interest of anybody.

“l urge all well meaning Nigerians to rally round Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to succeed in his onerous task to tackle Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges. His success will definitely translate to our collective success as a nation.”