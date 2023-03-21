Okocha advises Osimhen on clubs to join

Napoli’s Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Atalanta on March 11, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Super Eagles legend, Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, says that on-form Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is ripe for the English Premier League.

The Napoli star has been in incredible form this season scoring 21 goals in 23 Serie A appearances to lead the goalscorers chart in the Italian topflight.

The Nigerian, after winning the best foreign athlete award in Italy, revealed to journalists his admiration for the EPL, hinting on a possible summer move to England.

Since the revelation, top clubs in England have been linked to the 24-year-old forward who has a 100 million euros buyout clause placed on him.

Giving his take on Osimhen’s terrific form, Okocha, who played a key role in Bolton Wanderers’ successful years in the EPL, told BBC Africa that the Lagos-born attacker’s great season in Italy are good preparation for playing in the EPL.

“He’s done well. I mean, he’s having a great season. He deserves all the praise he’s getting. But I think the ultimate for him is to play in the Premier League, which he has made clear as well. We are following his progress, and I think what he can achieve is limitless based on if he continues putting in all the hard work so far.

According to Okocha, the EPL is an apt place for the improvement of players, citing examples of former Super Eagles players who plied their trade in England and had it flourishing.

“Well, I think so. It’s a league that improves players as well, and you just have to find the right club that suits your game to make things easier for yourself. Without any doubt, I think he’s good enough to play in the Premier League.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal are teams who have shown keen interest in Osimhen, but Okocha opined that either Manchester United or Arsenal will be a suitable club for the forward.

“Well, I don’t know, maybe Man City, but they have got [Erling] Haaland now. I think Manchester United might be ideal for him. They have been struggling [to find] a quality striker in recent years. So I think both Manchester clubs might be good for him, and Arsenal as well,” Okocha added.