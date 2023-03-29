Okeh set to unveil new book, ‘Rogues of the East’

By Chris Onuoha

A Nigerian prolific writer, Ikenna Chinedu Okeh has put finishing touches to unveil his newest novel titled ‘Rogues of the East.’

The Europe based Nigerian novelist and businessman made this known in a release to Vanguard, announcing a first hand release in United Kingdom, which holds on April 1, 2023.

According to the author, the focus of the novel is based on an experiential ordeal of a struggling writer in Nigeria.

He mentioned, ‘This novel is a thriller set in Eastern Nigeria. It is the story of a struggling Nigerian writer with big dreams of getting his work into the hands of publishers, but desperate for quick cash, he agrees to help a prospective benefactor find an estranged son who has gone into hiding.”

Continuing, he added, “The seemingly easy task leads him deep into a web of conspiracy where he crosses paths with a ruthless cult leader, a vengeful retired hit man, and a sly fellow, all brought together by a kidnap-for-ransom deal gone sour.

Relating his nudge to create an enthralling but experiential thrillers in a recent press interview, Okeh quipped, “It is my wish to tell an engaging crime story which Nigerians can easily relate with.”

He said, “At the heart of ‘Rogues of the East’ is a depiction of the struggles of being a writer in Nigeria, written in a most entertaining manner and around which is woven such themes as cultism and social imbalance.

“Rogues of the East’ which is published by Abibiman Publishing, will be released in the UK on April 1,” Ikenna Okeh added