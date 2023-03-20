Ojora Royal family: Court rules on candidature of Aro-Ejimosu

Gavel And Scales Of Justice On Desk In Law Office

By Innocent Anaba

A Lagos High Court, sitting at Sabo, has dismissed a suit by Mr. Wasiu Sanni, challenging the nomination of Wasiu Akapo, as the Aro-elect of the Aro Ejimosu Family of Ojora Royal Family, Lagos.

Mr. Sanni went to court challenging the selection and nomination of Akapo from Onbiya Ruling House of Aro Ejimosu Family of Ojora Royal Family, to fill the vacant seat of Chief Aro of Ijora.

He had also sought to restrain Oba Fatai Aromire, the Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom from accepting and installing Akapo as the Aro of Ijora.

Trial judge, Justice E. Ashade, in dismissing the suit, held that the action of the claimant, Mr Sanni, was not only frivolous but also brought in mischief and in bad fate because the claims being sought by him from the court had already been decided by Suit No. LD/3820/99 – Gafari Yusuf Fadiya & Ors v. Kolawole Oloyede & Ors by Justice Bola Okikiola-Ighile of the High Court of Lagos and unanimously affirmed by the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos in suit No CA/L/419/2016, to the effect that Onbiya Ruling House of Aro Ejimosu should produce the candidate to occupy the vacant seat of Chief Aro of Ijora.

Justice Ashade berated the counsel to Sanni, Mr K. Bakare, for encouraging his client to file the suit bearing in mind that the claims being sought had already been decided in favour of Onbiya Ruling House by both the High Court and the Appeal Court.

Relying on the view of his lordship Amina Augie, JSC, in Degi Eremenyo v. PDP (2021) 16 NWLR (Pt 1800), Justice Ashade opined that counsel must also take responsibility for failed strategy employed when instituting a case when they are fully aware of the substance of the matter.

The court awarded N10 million as cost, against the claimant/respondent in favour of the defendant/applicant to be paid personally by Mr K. Bakare, counsel to the claimant, Mr Sanni.