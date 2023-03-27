Oil filter distribution: Israeli firm, NATA sign MoU in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

AN Isreali company, Mimshac-Merkavim Transportation Technologies Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association, NATA, Akwa Ibom State Council for the distribution and marketing of its high quality Car Oil filter produced in the state.

The agreement was signed weekend at the conference room of Mimshac-Merkavim Vehicles manufacturing plant, located in Ikot Ukap, in Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Chief Executive Officer of Mimshac-Merkavim company Mr. Valentino Okorie signed on behalf of his company while

while the State Chairman of NATA, Mr. Charlie Ekah signed onbehalf of the association

Speaking shortly after the brief signing ceremony, Valentino Okorie said the partnership was the conmpany’s strategic way of supporting and empowering automobile technicians in the state.

Okorie, stressed the technicians would benefit from the distribution of the products in the South-South and Southeast regions of the country through the strategic business deal.

He lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for the enabling environment his administration provided which has been responsible for the progress the company has made so far in the State.

“A total of 72 people are currently working

at the Mimshac Transportation Technologies comprising 81percent of Akwa Ibom indigenes. We have plans to employ over 500 when two additional production lines of the oil filter section arrive soon.

“The production of automobiles at the car plant would commence as soon as the twenty(20) trainees sent to Israel to understudy vehicle production and assembling return to the country. The will be the ones who will now train other interested Akwa Ibomites “

On his part, the State Chairman of NATA, Sir Charlie Ekah, accompanied by other executive members of the association appreciated the Mimshac team for believing in them, and pledged to work to actualize the partnership goal.

The Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso and his colleague on ICT, Mr. Richard Okon who witnessed the signing of the agreement, were also conducted around

the oil filter production line.

In his brief remarks Essien Ndueso who described the partnership as laudable, however appreciated Mimshac-Merkavim,

company for keying into the industrialization agenda of his principal.

He, however urged management of Mimshac Vehicle manufacturing company to expedite the process of churning out the vehicles produced in the State.