Ohanaeze condemns burning of Akere market, attacks on Igbo in Lagos  

By Anayo Okoli

THE apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the burning of Akere Market in Olodi Apapa and other recent attacks on Igbo in Lagos.

Ohanaeze said the attacks were in”consonance with the various threats issued by both the lowly and barbaric hoodlums before the general elections that a vote against the APC will incur wrath”.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Chidozie Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze said: “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has received reports from our Lagos State Chapter that the Akere spare parts market, Lagos has been set on fire with goods worth billions of Naira. The report also revealed that a 65 year old security man was shot dead before the inferno.The spare parts market is an Igbo-dominated market.

“This report is in consonance with the various threats issued by both the lowly and barbaric hoodlums before the general elections that a vote against the APC will incur wrath.

“It is very regrettable that while the several eminent conscientious amongst the Yoruba are lending noble hands for a better Nigeria, some miscreants and hoodlums are busy destroying the invaluable cordial relationship between the Igbo and the Yoruba.”

“It is a common knowledge that the voting on February 25, 2023 was very blind to ethnicity. What the oppressed and the dispossessed masses expressed was a desire to create a new Nigeria through Mr. Peter Obi.”