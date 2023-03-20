Ogun polls: PDP calls for reversal of results, removal of Returning Officer

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun has called on Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to reverse what it described as “clear manipulation” by the Returning Officer in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The party also called for the immediate replacement of the returning officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abeokuta, PDP Deputy Chairman in the state, Mr Kayode Bamgbose, said Adebowale had refused to mention the total cancelled votes, claiming that he knew it was way over the winning margin multiple times.

Bamgbose said that the party had notified the returning officer of the position of Electoral Law concerning such instances, adding, however, that their claim was not attended to.

“It should also be placed on record that our party had notified the returning officer of the position of the electoral law on situations where the margin of winning is lower than the number of disenfranchised voters, a rerun should be held.

“A petition had also been submitted to INEC which was acknowledged by the Resident Electoral Commissioner but was not attended to; yet the result was announced and declared against the provision of electoral law.

“In Kebbi State, which was declared inconclusive this morning (Monday), a similar case happened and the unbiased returning officer followed the dictates of the law.

“We are hereby calling on National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to reverse this clear manipulation, injustice and rape of democracy by the returning officer by declaring the Ogun governorship election inconclusive and ordering a rerun in the affected areas,” he said.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of PDP, Ladi Adebutu, assured party members and supporters of seeking redress in court, saying “there’s light at the end of the tunnel” for them.

He urged them to remain calm and unperturbed, as the party would find ways of reclaiming its alleged stolen mandate.

NAN reports that Gov. Dapo Abiodun of All Progressives Congress (APC) was announced the winner of the Saturday governorship election, having polled a total vote of 276,298, with Adebutu trailing behind with 262,393 votes.