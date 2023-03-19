Ogun poll: Abiodun coasting to victory as Adebutu trails behind

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta
The Ogun State governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun, is currently leading candidates of other political parties in the results of the governorship election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.
Abiodun has won 11 local government areas so far, while his closest rival and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, has won in seven local government areas out of the results of 18 local government areas announced by INEC.
Meanwhile, the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-backed candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, does not win in any local government.
The electoral commission is, however, expected to announce results of the outstanding two council areas, after a short break.
The results of the local government areas declared so far included:
- ODEDA LGA
APC: 11, 098
PDP: 8, 050
NNPP: 31
ADC: 3, 651
- EGBADO NORTH LGA
APC: 15, 331
PDP: 11, 627
NNPP: 64
ADC: 12, 190
- EGBADO SOUTH LGA
APC: 15, 047
PDP: 10, 913
NNPP: 75
ADC: 6, 435
- EWEKORO LGA
APC: 8, 192
PDP: 7, 449
NNPP: 60
ADC: 3, 881
- ABEOKUTA SOUTH LGA
APC: 19, 689
PDP: 24, 175
NNPP: 99
ADC: 9, 264
- IJEBU NORTH LGA
APC: 18, 815
PDP: 15, 904
NNPP: 22
ADC: 2, 393
- IKENNE LGA
APC: 9,125
PDP: 12, 472
NNPP: 09
ADC: 336
- Results of 10 polling units were cancelled due to violence and disruption of elections.
- IJEBU NORTH-EAST LGA
APC: 5,408
PDP: 7,086
NNPP: 27
ADC: 1,448
- Ballot paper snatching at ward 6, unit 2. The result was cancelled.
- IJEBU-ODE LGA
APC: 12, 907
PDP: 10, 714
NNPP: 36
ADC: 1, 348
- ABEOKUTA NORTH LGA
APC: 14,294
PDP: 12,622
NNPP: 34
ADC: 9,143
- Results of three units in Ward 6 were cancelled due to violence.
- IJEBU EAST LGA
APC: 7, 883
PDP: 11, 242
NNPP: 45
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.