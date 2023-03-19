Ogun poll: Abiodun coasting to victory as Adebutu trails behind

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun, is currently leading candidates of other political parties in the results of the governorship election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

Abiodun has won 11 local government areas so far, while his closest rival and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, has won in seven local government areas out of the results of 18 local government areas announced by INEC.

Meanwhile, the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-backed candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, does not win in any local government.

The electoral commission is, however, expected to announce results of the outstanding two council areas, after a short break.

The results of the local government areas declared so far included:

ODEDA LGA

APC: 11, 098

PDP: 8, 050

NNPP: 31

ADC: 3, 651

EGBADO NORTH LGA

APC: 15, 331

PDP: 11, 627

NNPP: 64

ADC: 12, 190

EGBADO SOUTH LGA

APC: 15, 047

PDP: 10, 913

NNPP: 75

ADC: 6, 435

EWEKORO LGA

APC: 8, 192

PDP: 7, 449

NNPP: 60

ADC: 3, 881

ABEOKUTA SOUTH LGA

APC: 19, 689

PDP: 24, 175

NNPP: 99

ADC: 9, 264

IJEBU NORTH LGA

APC: 18, 815

PDP: 15, 904

NNPP: 22

ADC: 2, 393

IKENNE LGA

APC: 9,125

PDP: 12, 472

NNPP: 09

ADC: 336

Results of 10 polling units were cancelled due to violence and disruption of elections.

IJEBU NORTH-EAST LGA

APC: 5,408

PDP: 7,086

NNPP: 27

ADC: 1,448

Ballot paper snatching at ward 6, unit 2. The result was cancelled.

IJEBU-ODE LGA

APC: 12, 907

PDP: 10, 714

NNPP: 36

ADC: 1, 348

ABEOKUTA NORTH LGA

APC: 14,294

PDP: 12,622

NNPP: 34

ADC: 9,143

Results of three units in Ward 6 were cancelled due to violence.

IJEBU EAST LGA

APC: 7, 883

PDP: 11, 242

NNPP: 45