Ogun not for sale, beware of ‘gamblers’ — APC

By James Ogunnaike

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State, yesterday, warned the indigenes and residents of the state to “beware of people with ill-gotten wealth taunting and touting to buy people with money.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, also urged the people to come out en masse to vote for the party in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Oladunjoye said the party expressed its “immense gratitude to the people who voted massively for our party. It showed that they are appreciative of good and exemplary governance by Dapo Abiodun in the last three years and nine months.”